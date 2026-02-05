Backstage News On WWE’s Royal Rumble Direction For Next Year

The WWE Royal Rumble could be heading back to the United States after its recent international outing. WWE held the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia for the first time on January 31 as part of its ongoing agreement with the country, but early indications suggest that was a one-year stop.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, backstage sentiment at the Royal Rumble was that the event is likely to return to the United States in 2027. The belief among those spoken to was that WWE is targeting a domestic stadium for the next edition.

The report also notes that, as of now, the Royal Rumble is expected to remain a one-night event in 2027. WWE has previously explored the idea of expanding the show to a two-night format, similar to WrestleMania and SummerSlam, but current plans point toward keeping the traditional single-night structure intact.

WWE’s 2026 Premium Live Event calendar reflects the company’s continued emphasis on global touring. Following the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, WWE will head back to the United States for Elimination Chamber on February 28 in Chicago. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18–19 in Las Vegas, with SummerSlam set for August 1–2 in Minneapolis. Money in the Bank is also confirmed for September.

Confirmed WWE Premium Live Events for 2026

January 31: Royal Rumble – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

February 28: Elimination Chamber – Chicago, Illinois

April 18–19: WrestleMania 42 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

August 1–2: SummerSlam – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 6: Money in the Bank – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

If plans hold, the Royal Rumble’s expected return to U.S. soil in 2027 would mark a reset to tradition following its historic international edition—while still allowing WWE to maintain its expanded global footprint across the rest of the calendar.