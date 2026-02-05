AJ Styles Explains Why He Kept His Gloves On After Royal Rumble Loss

A major moment unfolded at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, where AJ Styles was defeated by Gunther in a career-threatening match.

Following the loss, Styles sparked immediate speculation by keeping his gloves on rather than leaving them behind—a gesture often associated with retirement.

In a post-match conversation with Stephanie McMahon, Styles addressed that decision and offered insight into his mindset regarding his future in the ring. “I don’t know. Never say never, right? That’s the saying. I think everybody’s allowed at least once to come out of retirement. I’m not saying that I’ll do it anytime soon.

What if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once? You never know. So, there’ll be a time when the gloves never go back on. It may be now, but we’ll see.”

Styles’ comments suggest that while his in-ring future remains uncertain, he is not prepared to definitively close the door on wrestling just yet. The subtle symbolism of keeping his gloves on has only fueled further discussion about whether the Royal Rumble marked the end of an era—or merely a pause before another chapter.

For now, Styles appears content leaving the question unanswered, embracing the uncertainty while reminding fans that in professional wrestling, nothing is ever truly final.