Backstage News On What’s Next For AJ Styles, Interest From AEW And NJPW

What’s next for AJ Styles has quietly become one of the biggest unanswered questions in professional wrestling, with several major companies closely monitoring his status following what is believed to be the end of his WWE in-ring career.

As things currently stand, Styles’ run as an active competitor in WWE is widely believed to be over.

For months, there has been consistent industry belief that Styles’ WWE contract was set to expire sometime in February 2026. While that timeline has been reported by multiple outlets, there has been no confirmation of an extension, nor has there been any verified indication that a new deal has been finalized.

At one point, a source connected to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling believed Styles had either already extended his WWE contract or would do so prior to the Royal Rumble. However, that information has not been independently confirmed, and no concrete evidence of an extension has surfaced as of early February.

According to WWE sources familiar with the situation, Styles has largely been in control of how his career — and potential retirement — has been handled.

One source noted that regardless of what he chooses to do next, Styles has had significant autonomy in shaping his exit strategy. Another management-level source indicated that WWE would be open to extending him, but that Styles has been upfront for years that retirement has always been a serious consideration.

Regarding TNA, WWE sources indicated that if Styles had truly wanted to make a return there, he could have done so even while under WWE contract. That door was reportedly never fully closed.

Styles’ future was also a major backstage topic of conversation within All Elite Wrestling during the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite.

While there has been no confirmation that AEW has made an offer as of February 3, the internal expectation is that the company would be very interested if bringing Styles in becomes a realistic option. Styles remains close with several individuals currently working in AEW, further fueling speculation.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is also expected to have interest, particularly as the promotion continues to navigate the loss of several key talents in recent months. Given Styles’ deep history with NJPW and his past success there, the company would be a natural consideration if he chooses to continue wrestling outside WWE.

One source close to Styles indicated they were aware his in-ring WWE career was ending at the Royal Rumble, but even they were unsure of what comes next.

According to that source, money is not the driving factor for Styles at this stage of his career. Instead, he is in a position where he intends to do exactly what he wants — if he does anything at all. On his own terms.

Whether that means a final run elsewhere, a special-attraction schedule, or quietly stepping away from the ring altogether, AJ Styles remains firmly in control of his future — and the wrestling world is watching closely.