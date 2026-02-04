Joe Hendry Crowned New WWE NXT Champion

A new champion has officially arrived in WWE NXT.

As the saying goes, “Say his name, and he appears.” And on Tuesday night, Joe Hendry appeared at the very top of the mountain.

Joe Hendry captured the WWE NXT Championship during the February 3, 2026 episode of The CW, winning a chaotic multi-person ladder match to close the show.

The victory marked Hendry’s first reign as NXT Champion and cemented his rapid rise since becoming a full-time member of the brand.

The championship bout served as the culmination of weeks of buildup following Oba Femi vacating the title after his move to WWE’s main roster. NXT officials opted to determine a new champion via a high-stakes ladder match, putting the brand’s future on the line.

Hendry outlasted the field in the night’s second main event, climbing the ladder to unhook the championship and officially usher in a new era atop NXT.

The win represents a major milestone for Hendry, whose charisma, presentation, and crowd connection have made him one of the most talked-about stars in NXT in a short amount of time. His championship victory signals strong confidence from WWE in Hendry as a central figure moving forward.

With the title now around his waist, Hendry becomes the man tasked with leading NXT into its next chapter — and given his momentum, the belief appears to be very real.

