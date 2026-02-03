Ricochet Says WWE Call-Up Was The Worst Thing For His Wrestling Career

Ricochet has opened up candidly about how he views different eras of his career, admitting that his transition from NXT to WWE’s main roster fundamentally altered the public perception of who he was as a wrestler — and not for the better.

Speaking during an appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, Ricochet compared the various versions of his on-screen persona to alternate universes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explaining that the wrestler fans see today in All Elite Wrestling is much closer to his original independent and international self.

“I don’t think it’s any different than Marvel having different universes—different Iron Mans, different Captain Americas, different Spider-Mans,” Ricochet said. “The Ricochet that I am now is the same Ricochet that I was on the independent scene and in Japan, doing the things that got me popular and got me to where I am today.”

Ricochet pointed to the moment he, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Aleister Black were officially called up to WWE Raw as a turning point. At the time, expectations were high that the group would help redefine the main roster.

Instead, Ricochet believes that moment marked the beginning of what he described as a five-year “blip” — a direct reference to Thanos’ snap in the Marvel films.

“For Ricochet’s story specifically, that moment was kind of like when Thanos snaps,” he explained. “Those five years were like being blipped away into a different universe. It wasn’t what I was doing. It wasn’t me.”

Now back in AEW, Ricochet says he has rediscovered his passion for wrestling and feels reconnected to the style and identity that made him a breakout star in the first place.

“Coming back to AEW and finding that love again—it’s like when Tony Stark finally defeats Thanos and everyone comes back,” Ricochet said. “That’s kind of how I feel, like Ricochet finally came back to what he was doing.”

Despite acknowledging the personal positives of his WWE tenure — including meeting his wife, forming friendships, and gaining worldwide exposure — Ricochet did not shy away from a brutally honest assessment of how that period affected his in-ring legacy.

“I really think the day we got called up to RAW was the worst thing that happened to Ricochet’s wrestling career,” he said. “Not the fame, not the celebrity — the wrestling side of it. Those five years completely changed the public’s image of Ricochet and who Ricochet was. I really do think those five years tarnished Ricochet’s wrestling legacy.”

Ricochet’s comments add to an ongoing conversation among fans and wrestlers alike about creative freedom, identity, and the long-term impact of WWE’s main roster system — particularly for performers whose reputations were built on high-octane, athletic wrestling styles outside the company.