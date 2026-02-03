Hulk Hogan’s Son Nick Bollea Seen At WWE Performance Center

Nick Bollea, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was reportedly spotted this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, Bollea was seen at the WWE-owned training facility, though no details were provided regarding the purpose of his visit. At this time, there is no confirmation that Bollea is pursuing a role with WWE, either as an on-screen talent or in any other capacity.

Bollea has flirted with the idea of professional wrestling in the past but has never committed to a full-time career in the industry. Over the years, Hulk Hogan has made occasional public comments suggesting his son might eventually step into the ring, most notably claiming that Nick was scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 39 against Shane McMahon — a match that ultimately never materialized.

Nick Bollea reportedly trained with Rikishi more than a decade ago but ultimately chose not to follow his father into professional wrestling at that time. More recently, he has shared photos on social media showing himself training in the gym, including an image posted last year of Bollea working out alongside NWA talent Bryan Idol.

Nick is best known as the 35-year-old son of Hulk Hogan and as a former cast member on the VH1 reality television series Hogan Knows Best and Brooke Knows Best. Outside of television, he previously made national headlines following a serious car crash in 2007 in which his passenger suffered life-altering injuries. The incident resulted in Bollea serving time in incarceration and marked a significant turning point in his public life.

At this time, there is no indication that Bollea’s appearance at the Performance Center signals an imminent WWE signing. However, his presence at the facility has naturally sparked speculation regarding whether he may be exploring opportunities within the company or simply visiting in a non-professional capacity.