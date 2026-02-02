Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s Status Following WWE Royal Rumble

Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho’s signing with WWE has been a hot topic since August of last year. For months, it was heavily reported that the inaugural AEW World Champion’s contract with the company was set to expire at the end of 2025.

Many fans anticipated his return to WWE during the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event, but that did not happen.

According to Fightful Select, Jericho was not included in any of WWE’s plans, despite some contradictory reports.

The report indicated that Jericho was not considered for RAW’s one-year anniversary show on Netflix or the Royal Rumble. However, sources within WWE expressed interest in Jericho should he become available.

The issue stems from the AEW roster page, which states that Jericho is currently unavailable because he is still under contract.

The contract Jericho signed in 2022 was supposed to last until the end of 2025, but it appears to have been extended. There is no information regarding whether a contract extension was signed or if AEW froze his contract due to his time away, but for now, he remains listed on the AEW roster.

In related news, it was previously reported that Jericho will appear in the new Apple TV drama “Margo Has Money Troubles.”

He shared a photo from the show on his Twitter (X) account, featuring himself alongside Nicole Kidman.