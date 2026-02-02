Backstage Reaction To Royce Keys’ WWE Debut At Royal Rumble 2026

Former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs, whose real name is Royce Keys, made his official WWE debut at this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Keys entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #11 and lasted approximately 10 minutes, during which he eliminated Damian Priest.

According to Fightful Select, the reaction to Keys’ debut behind the scenes was very positive. Many people in WWE were pleased with his overall introduction and enjoyed having him in the backstage area.

However, there was some confusion among WWE staff regarding the use of the “Powerhouse Hobbs” name, as it originated in AEW.

It is unclear how his previous ring name was handled during the event, and it remains to be seen what brand he will be part of following his debut. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Keys signed with WWE just over a week ago after his AEW contract expired. Although AEW was interested in retaining him, Keys decided to decline their offer and reportedly left on good terms.