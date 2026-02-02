Rumor Killer On Vince McMahon’s WWE Involvement

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed whether former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has been present at the company since the lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who alleges sexual misconduct.

According to Sapp, McMahon has not been backstage and is not secretly running the company’s creative operations.

He also mentioned that McMahon was not discussed in relation to John Cena’s final match, which took place in December 2025 during Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Sapp further stated that he has not heard of anyone consulting with McMahon for creative ideas or similar services.

After Grant filed her lawsuit against McMahon and WWE, he resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE’s parent company, TKO.