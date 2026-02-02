Rhea Ripley Reveals Looney Tunes Inspiration Behind Royal Rumble Gear

Reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions RHIYO, consisting of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, both participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

SKY entered the match at #20, while Ripley entered at #22. The duo demonstrated great teamwork during their time in the ring.

SKY lasted 27 minutes and 31 seconds in the match, and Ripley lasted 25 minutes and 40 seconds. Lash Legend eliminated SKY at #24, and Raquel Rodriguez tossed Ripley out at #26. Ripley achieved three eliminations, tossing out Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, and Chelsea Green.

In contrast, SKY secured one elimination by eliminating her former Damage CTRL ally, Kairi Sane.

Ripley recently shared on her Instagram stories that their Royal Rumble gear was inspired by the Looney Tunes characters Sylvester and Tweety Bird, with Ripley dressed in black and SKY in yellow.