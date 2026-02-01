Backstage News On Ava’s Exit From WWE

New details have emerged regarding Ava’s decision to depart WWE.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Ava’s exit from the company. The former NXT General Manager revealed earlier this week that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was her final appearance and that she elected not to re-sign with WWE.

Meltzer explained that the decision appears to have been entirely personal rather than business-related. “I’ve talked to and heard from several people and the general thing was is just she didn’t want to do it anymore. There was no compelling reason,” Meltzer said. “It was just one of those things where her parents own a studio and they thought that she’s probably going to end up working there. She doesn’t have to do it.”

The discussion also touched on the recent release of Ava’s partner, Tatyanna Dumas, though Meltzer cautioned against drawing firm conclusions about its impact on Ava’s choice. “One person had contacted me and mentioned Tatyanna Dumas, who is her girlfriend, was cut, which we didn’t hear just a couple of weeks ago. They weren’t quite saying that’s why she quit but it was something that people put one and one together that maybe that had something to do with it, maybe it didn’t, I don’t know.”

Alvarez noted that there was no indication on this week’s NXT broadcast that Ava’s departure was imminent. In recent weeks, she had been involved in an on-screen storyline with Tony D’Angelo.

Meltzer reiterated that the exit was not driven by WWE management. “It was her decision, it’s not like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that.”

Ava’s departure brings an abrupt end to her behind-the-scenes and on-screen role in NXT, closing the door on her WWE run—for now—on her own terms.