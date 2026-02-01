Backstage Praise For Several WWE Stars After Royal Rumble

Several of WWE’s emerging stars continue to earn praise internally following strong showings on major stages.

It was previously reported that Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, and Je’Von Evans received positive feedback for their performances at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025. Since then, both Femi and Evans have officially joined the RAW roster.

All three talents went on to compete at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, further spotlighting WWE’s investment in its next generation. According to PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson, the backstage reaction to their Royal Rumble performances was overwhelmingly positive.

“Those in the company were raving about the performances of Sol Ruca and Oba Femi yesterday. There was also a lot of praise for Je’Von Evans. The feeling was last night was the true start of getting new names established for the future.”

The internal praise signals that WWE views the trio as key building blocks moving forward, with the Royal Rumble serving as an important platform for introducing and solidifying new stars on the biggest stage.