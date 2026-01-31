AJ Styles’ Possible Final Match Sparks Uncertainty Backstage

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has officially announced that AJ Styles will face GUNTHER in a singles match at the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event, with Styles putting his career on the line.

This announcement has sparked mixed reactions, as many fans anticipated that Styles would go on a farewell tour similar to John Cena’s this year before retiring from WWE.

GUNTHER comes off a significant victory over Cena in his retirement match, making it unlikely that he will lose in this upcoming bout.

The tension has increased among fans, especially after Styles recently battled his longtime rival Shinsuke Nakamura at Saturday Night’s Main Event and challenged CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in an impromptu match on this week’s RAW.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, backstage sources are divided regarding Styles’ future in WWE. However, there are no confirmed plans for The Phenomenal One yet.

Styles announced at last year’s Crown Jewel event that he intends to retire sometime in 2026, but he has not specified an exact date or any plans for a retirement tour.

Given WWE’s strong push for GUNTHER as the “Career Killer,” fans are not optimistic about Styles’ chances, especially after Nakamura recently revealed, in a now-deleted social media post, Styles’ plans to retire at the Royal Rumble.