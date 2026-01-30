Ava Announces Departure From WWE, WWE Issues Statement

WWE released the following statement regarding Ava’s departure:

“WWE thanks and applauds Simone Garcia Johnson for her stellar work as Ava and beyond. Her passion, dedication, and impact were felt across the entire NXT and WWE community. We wish her the very best in all future endeavors.”

For those who missed Ava’s statement announcing the news earlier today, it reads as follows:

“This past Tuesday was my last appearance on NXT & subsequently WWE. Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey. While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it’s also new turning point in my life. It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava.”

