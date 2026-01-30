Weather Delays WWE Travel, But Roster Now In Riyadh For Royal Rumble

Despite a rocky start to the journey, WWE’s roster has officially arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2026.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE charter plane transporting talent to Riyadh was delayed by approximately seven hours due to inclement weather. Once conditions improved, the flight proceeded without further issue, and all scheduled superstars have now safely arrived in the Kingdom.

With logistics behind them, attention turns fully to Saturday’s premium live event—the first Royal Rumble ever held outside North America. The show is expected to be headlined by the Men’s Royal Rumble match, where the winner will secure a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

In addition to both Rumble matches, the card features two high-stakes singles bouts, including a career-threatening championship clash for AJ Styles.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 – Official Card

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner earns a World Championship match at WrestleMania 42

Confirmed Entrants:

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Penta, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Je’Von Evans, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Oba Femi

(14 entrants yet to be announced)

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner earns a World Championship match at WrestleMania 42

Confirmed Entrants:

Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Maxxine Dupri, Becky Lynch

(13 entrants yet to be announced)

Undisputed WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn

World Heavyweight Championship – Career on the Line

GUNTHER (c) vs. AJ Styles

Styles must retire if he loses

With travel issues resolved and talent now in position, WWE is set to deliver one of the most star-studded and unpredictable Royal Rumble events in company history. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage, surprises, and full results from Riyadh.