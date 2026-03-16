Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has announced the matches for its two top men’s titles. Roman Reigns will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

It appears that these matches now have designated nights, as the ticket pages for both nights feature graphics for the matches.

WrestleMania Saturday is promoting the match between Rhodes and Orton as the headliner, while WrestleMania Sunday is advertising Punk vs. Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title as the main event.

WWE has not yet made an official announcement confirming that these matches will occur on their respective nights. However, the ticket page advertising them provides a clear indication.

While it is reasonable to assume these will be the main events, this has not been officially confirmed.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.