Backstage Update On EVIL’s WWE NXT Status And Ring Name

Former NJPW star and IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL made his WWE NXT debut on Tuesday night during an episode of NXT TV, where he confronted NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo. However, it seems that WWE is still undecided about his new ring name, as reported by TC of WrestleVotes.

Recently, WWE filed a trademark for the new ring name “Nox Raijin,” leading many to assume this would be EVIL’s name in NXT. However, the latest report from WrestleVotes suggests that there is still uncertainty regarding the matter.

During his NXT debut, EVIL handed D’Angelo a scroll with Kanji characters written on it before leaving the ring. The segment concluded with Tavion Heights and Will Kroos attacking the reigning NXT Champion. Later, EVIL took to Twitter (X) to comment on his debut, stating, “I’ve arrived. #WWENXT.”