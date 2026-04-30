Nashville Makes Multi-Million Bid For WWE WrestleMania 44

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com revealed to his Twitter (X) followers that Nashville, Tennessee, is bidding to host WWE WrestleMania 44 in 2028. Alvarez noted that Nashville has submitted a $3.5 million bid along with tax incentives for the upcoming event.

WWE has not yet announced the location for WrestleMania 44; however, WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027. The specific dates and venue for this event, which will mark the first overseas WrestleMania in WWE history, have not yet been disclosed.

Additionally, the city of Indianapolis is expected to host a WrestleMania event in the future. In June 2024, WWE announced a partnership with Indianapolis that guarantees WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam will be hosted there, starting with the Royal Rumble in 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the SummerSlam and WrestleMania events for Indianapolis have not been finalized, if WWE accepts Nashville’s bid for WrestleMania in 2028, it would delay any plans for a WrestleMania in Indianapolis until at least 2029 at the earliest.

During a recent TKO town hall, WWE President Nick Khan teased the location for WrestleMania in 2028, stating, “Wait until you hear the announcement on where we’re going to be for WrestleMania in 2028.”