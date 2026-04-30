WWE Rookie Class Includes Relative Of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WWE has announced its latest class of rookie recruits for 2026, and among them is Zoe Hines, the niece of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This announcement follows reports of Hines participating in the company’s SummerSlam 2025 tryouts last August. Kennedy revealed her signing with WWE last month.

Hines is a former college softball player. Garrett Beck previously played lacrosse for Grand Canyon University and signed an NIL deal last year. Alyssa Daniele is a former model, while Nicholas Panicali played volleyball at Sacred Heart University.