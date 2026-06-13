New Legal Development In Ludwig Kaiser Battery Case

According to court records, a Notice of Appearance was filed on Thursday, June 11, indicating that attorney Darrin Chambers will represent the alleged victim in the ongoing battery case against WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser.

The report also noted that Chambers works for NeJame Law, based in Orlando. He is a trial attorney specializing in civil litigation and personal injury. Chambers joined the firm last month and is described as bringing a unique and powerful perspective to the courtroom. He is a proud U.S. Navy veteran and the valedictorian of Barry University School of Law, known for his discipline, preparation, and commitment to taking cases to trial when necessary.

For those who may not be aware, Kaiser turned himself in last month after an arrest warrant was issued for battery charges in Orlando, Florida. The case originates from an alleged incident on April 24th in the elevator of Kaiser’s apartment complex. According to the complainant, Kaiser and his female companion were “aggressively kissing” when he was asked to “please have some manners.” The complainant alleges that Kaiser responded by punching him and threatening further violence.

Kaiser turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued while he was in Mexico.

He was subsequently released on a bail bond and secured the court’s permission to travel outside the U.S. for work-related reasons. The German wrestler, who portrays the iconic El Grande Americano character in WWE and AAA TV, later participated in a memorable Mask vs. Mask Match against the Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) at Noche de Los Grandes. Kaiser has not yet publicly commented on the case. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Thursday, July 16th.