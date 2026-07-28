Backstage Update On Kairi Sane’s Status Following Recent Free Agency

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Kairi Sane has changed her representation, hiring new management. Sane updated her social media bios to reflect that she has enlisted popular agent Barry Bloom as her manager.

Notably, Bloom has managed several AEW talents, including Matt and Nick Jackson, reigning AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kazuchika Okada, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Will Ospreay.

According to Fightful Select, Sane is now officially a free agent, as her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE has recently expired. The report also noted that Sane was not present at AEW Redemption and did not attend Marigold’s show over the weekend, despite being free from her WWE contract at that time. Sources indicate that she is currently not signed to any organization and is “actively evaluating” her future plans.

There is evident interest in Sane from various companies, including offers for non-contracted appearances.