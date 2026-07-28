AJ Styles Believes Bron Breakker Is Ready For The World Title

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently spoke on his Phenomenally Retro podcast.

During the discussion, he shared his thoughts on several topics, including his belief that WWE World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker, from The Vision, should be the next contender for a World Championship.

Styles said, “How long are we going to wait till for Bron Breakker to be heavyweight champion? He has to be next, right? I think that he’s definitely a star right now. Why we haven’t put it on him to to put the rocket up his butt and send him to the freaking moon? I don’t know why we haven’t done that because he is the destroyer. Well, he had to get a surgery done or I believe he had a hernia or something. But the fact he was out and now he’s back and he’s even scarier than before. Like let’s go. We all know that it’s all about the chase. the baby face chasing the heel. Bron Breaker is the heel. And The Vision’s actually coming back together. They’re healing up and they’re coming back together. So, let’s see what we can do with those guys next. I’m not saying you got to split them up. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m just saying I think I’d like to see Bron as a heavyweight champion, but he’s not in a heavyweight championship match at SummerSlam.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)