Danhausen To Launch SummerSlam Freeze Tour During WWE SummerSlam Week

WWE and ESPN have announced that the “Very Nice, Very Evil” Superstar Danhausen will have his own ice cream truck in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during WWE SummerSlam week, from July 30 to August 2.

Additionally, the ice cream truck will be part of the debut of the Very Nice, Very Evil SummerSlam Freeze Tour. It will offer a variety of frozen treats, along with unexpected surprises and photo opportunities for fans.

You can check out the full press release below:

WHAT: Ahead of the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, ESPN and WWE invite fans to enter the wonderfully weird world of Danhausen with the debut of the Very Nice, Very Evil SummerSlam Freeze Tour – a one-of-a-kind roaming popsicle truck serving frozen treats, unexpected surprises and photo opportunities in Minneapolis.

From Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2, humans brave enough to approach Danhausen can choose their frozen fate: VERY NICE or VERY EVIL, as the truck makes stops throughout the greater Minneapolis area from Downtown East Commons Park to the Convention Center and U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans can test their luck by spinning a flavor wheel to have their frozen treat selected for them.

Tune into SummerSlam streaming live on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Because every human should witness SummerSlam. Danhausen approves.

WHEN / WHERE:

Thursday, July 30

Downtown East Commons Park

425 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415

VIP Media Moment: 10:30 a.m – 11:00 a.m

Open to the Public: 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m

By Invite Only – VIP Media Moment

Boys & Girls Club of the East Side

1620 Ames Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Nicollet Mall

555 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN, 55403

Open to the Public: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Convention Center

1301 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 5540

Open to the Public: Friday: 10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m

Saturday, August 1

U.S. Bank Stadium

401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Open to the Public: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

U.S. Bank Stadium

401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Open to the Public: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Danhausen has become an integral part of WWE programming since his debut at the 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event earlier this year. He received his own blimp at WrestleMania 42 and was a major attraction at Saturday Night’s Main Event at the iconic Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

Danhausen is set to face The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, in a Human Money In A Pole Match at SummerSlam Night Two on Sunday.