Sheamus Opens Up About Life Since Leaving WWE

Former WWE star and pro wrestling legend Sheamus discussed his experiences since leaving WWE in an interview with Adam’s Apple.

Sheamus said, “I’m just enjoying my time off. I’m having a good time. I’m bringing the missus over to Paris and going back to Dublin to see my family. I’m enjoying my workouts. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m just in a really good place. It’s been awesome. Some circumstances came up; I can’t really talk about it, obviously. But 19 years is a long time and a good crack. I left Ireland in 2007, so I haven’t really had the luxury to go home, see my family, and see my friends. The last couple weeks now, I’ve had a chance to kind of restructure that and get back and catch up on birthdays and missed opportunities. I’ve got a nephew and niece back home, Theo and Sophia. Love the kids, and I get to see them more now. They’re awesome! Six and four.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)