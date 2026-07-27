Michael Cole Opens Up About Replacing Jim Ross In WWE

Long-time WWE commentator Michael Cole appeared on an episode of the “What’s Your Story?” podcast with Stephanie McMahon, where he discussed several topics, including being Jim Ross’s replacement.

Cole said, “When I started here, for many years it was always ‘Jim Ross’ replacement, Jim Ross’ replacement, Jim Ross’ replacement.’ I heard it ad nauseam, and those are massive, massive shoes to fill. And by the way, shout out to JR, because I know he’s going through some health issues. I wish JR the best in his surgery and everything else. But listen, they were tough shoes to fill, because JR was a lifer in this business. He started out as a teenager. I came into this at 30 years old, didn’t know what I was getting into, and they were pretty mighty shoes to fill. And for many years, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to do that. Vince believed in me. Kevin Dunn believed in me. I’m not sure I believed in myself until one day the light bulb went on and I said, ‘I think I may belong here.’”

On his struggle:

“It was a struggle for a decade, Steph, of trying to figure out what my voice was and how that voice was different from Jim Ross’. Early on in my career — you go back and hear some stuff, it’s all over YouTube, it’s embarrassing — but you’ll hear me screaming, ‘stomping a mudhole in him the size of Texas.’ You know, doing the stuff that Jimmy was doing, and I’m saying to myself, God, this is embarrassing. What can I do to differentiate?”

On the difference with him and Ross:

“I could never understand early on what the difference between me and Jim Ross was, because I would sit back and listen to tapes and go, I’m telling a story, Jim’s telling a story. I’m explaining to you guys who these characters are. Jim’s doing the same thing. Why is Jim the greatest of all time? Because Jim had emotion. You could feel even the simplest of calls out of Jim Ross. You could feel it come from here, and that’s why people believed in him. I hope, over the number of years I’ve been here, that at least I’ve been able to emulate that just a little bit and be able to show the audience some emotion from what I do.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)