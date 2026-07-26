CM Punk Teases Special Ring Gear For WWE SummerSlam 2026

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk spoke with Ringside Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 about various topics.

He mentioned that when it comes to his wrestling gear, there isn’t much long-term planning involved. However, with the two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) approaching, he has “some cool gear” planned.

Punk said, “I really don’t plan too far ahead. Um, most of the stuff is sort of you’ve got to wait and see based on location. I think, uh, SummerSlam is around the corner. I got some cool gear planned for SummerSlam, but then after that, I really have no idea.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)