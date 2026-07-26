Sunday, July 26, 2026
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CM Punk Interested In Wrestling For AAA

By
James Hetfield
-
CM Punk
CM Punk | WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk discussed various topics with Ringside Collectibles during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

He expressed interest in possibly working a show for the Lucha Libre AAA promotion, especially with Worlds Collide scheduled to take place in his hometown of Chicago later this year.

Punk said, “I think it’s super cool. I think it’s also really timely because we, uh, you know, our sister promotion, AAA, is branching out and they’re doing stuff. I think TripleMania is going to be partly in Las Vegas this year. We just announced a show for them at the Allstate Arena. So it might be the perfect time for me to kind of dip my toe in the AAA pool. I’ve worn a mask before. I’ve gotten my head shaved in a mask versus hair match before. We can set the table, and we can do it all over again in 2026… I think some of the Lucha fans would appreciate the hell out of that. Yeah, we will sell some masks.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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