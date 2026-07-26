Dragon Lee Says Wrestling Dominik Mysterio Feels Like Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

WWE star Dragon Lee appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including his favorite matches from his time in NXT.

Lee said, “There’s a lot of talent, but some of the matches that I have more in my mind is with Dominik, that match with the North American Champion. Dom is so great. I have a good connection with him in the ring. Maybe I’m wrong, but I feel like when I see that match, I feel like that’s much like when Rey Mysterio wrestled with Eddie Guerrero.”

On if Dominik wrestles the Lucha Libre style:

“I think yes. Now he does. He learns so fast, man. He’s so good. He’s in a good position.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)