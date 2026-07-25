Santos Escobar Reveals New In-Ring Name

Former WWE star Santos Escobar recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that he will now be known as Romeo Malverde.

In a new video, Malverde appears in black-and-white, standing before a casket, bidding farewell to his old identity as a traditional funeral dirge plays in the background. As he walks away, the phrase “Hasta siempre, S.E.” (“Until forever, S.E.”) is displayed.

The post reads, “Renovation through expiration. Hasta siempre emperador Santos. BIENVENIDO ROMEO MALVERDE”

Escobar/Malverde was released from WWE in April as part of that month’s talent cuts and is now a free agent. It has not yet been confirmed where he will land next, but shortly after his departure, it was reported that he is expected to discuss a potential signing with CMLL. He had previously talked with the promotion during his brief exit from WWE in October of last year.