WWE SummerSlam 2026 Nears 30,000 Tickets Per Night

WWE is set to host its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has sold a total of 29,389 tickets for Night One and 29,216 tickets for Night Two. Notably, only 22,061 tickets for Night One and 21,731 tickets for Night Two had been sold as of the previous week. This indicates that WWE sold approximately 7,000 tickets in just the last seven days, thanks in part to the $25 ticket promotion announced at last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in New York City.

Meltzer also mentioned that he expects a few thousand more tickets to be sold this week; however, he does not anticipate sales to reach the same level as the previous week’s 7,000. If that were to happen, it could significantly affect secondary-market prices. The starting ticket prices are $51 for Night One and $65 for Night Two. These figures reflect an expected decrease, considering that tickets are available in the primary market for as low as $25.

SummerSlam 2026 is set to feature a lineup of high-profile matches across both nights, including the Undisputed WWE Title Match between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and a Hell in a Cell match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, among others.