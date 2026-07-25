Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (7/31/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network. This episode will serve as the go-home show for WWE SummerSlam.

The show is set to start at 8 PM ET and will take place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth will defend their titles against AAA World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar). This is the only match confirmed for the show so far. The match was first set up during the July 3rd episode, where Priest and R-Truth agreed to a title vs. title match with the War Raiders; however, no date was finalized at that time. The match was officially announced during Friday’s show when R-Truth approached Priest, who confirmed that it would take place next week.

Priest and R-Truth have been reigning as WWE Tag Team Champions for 106 days after defeating Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga for the titles on the March 20th episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, The War Raiders have held the AAA World Tag Team Championships for 35 days, having captured them from Psycho Clown and Pagano at AAA Noche de Los Grandes on May 30th.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.