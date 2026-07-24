Backstage Update On WWE’s SummerSlam 2026 Card

WWE is set to host its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The current lineup for the two-night event includes nine matches.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, an ESPN source indicated that the final card is expected to feature 12 to 13 matches over the two nights. It’s noteworthy that there was initially a plan for The Vision to defend the WWE World Tag Team Titles, but sources within the company have stated that this has not yet been finalized.

Additionally, the report mentions that ESPN anticipates one of the highlighted matches during the first hour of the event, which will be broadcast on cable, will involve Penta defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable.