Report: WWE Taking Cautious Approach To Rhea Ripley’s Return

At the 2026 WWE Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE), reigning WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley tore her meniscus while defending her title against Jade Cargill. Although there was speculation about her potential return date, she will not be able to come back in time for next weekend’s SummerSlam PLE. As a result, WWE has announced a 5-Way Ladder Match to crown an interim champion while Ripley recovers.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a source within WWE revealed that there is a “strong internal push” to allow Ripley the necessary time to heal rather than rush her return for SummerSlam. There are concerns that returning too soon could worsen the injury and lead to more serious problems in the future. WWE remains hopeful that Ripley will be ready to return by fall.

The report also highlighted that Ripley’s injury prompted changes to several creative plans. One notable alteration involved the originally proposed WWE Women’s Championship Match between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair, which has now been canceled. Cargill has already qualified for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match.

Additionally, Tiffany Stratton’s role at SummerSlam has changed due to Ripley’s injury. Stratton was initially scheduled to defend her title in her home state of Minnesota, but those plans have been scrapped. She has now been moved into the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Flair will face Nia Jax, with the winner qualifying for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match at SummerSlam.