Zelina Vega Confirms Her New In-Ring Name

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Zelina Vega recently filed a trademark application for the term “Xelina” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Monday, July 20th. Vega and her husband, Aleister Black, were among those affected by WWE’s budget cuts following WrestleMania 42 in April.

It was reported that Vega officially became a free agent on Thursday, July 23rd. In response, she shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram. This video takes fans through her journey, starting with a young Zelina watching wrestling on television and highlighting the tragic moment that changed her life: the death of her father during the 9/11 attacks.

The video also showcases two of Zelina’s biggest achievements in WWE: winning the Women’s United States Championship and becoming Queen of the Ring. Her husband, Aleister Black, and AEW star Andrade El Idolo also appear in the video. It concludes with Vega walking through a new door, hinting that a new era is on the horizon. The thumbnail confirms that she will use “Xelina” as her ring name going forward.

Vega captioned the post, “Thank you for allowing me to entertain you as Zelina Vega. I hope you join me for this new chapter. It will be my best.”