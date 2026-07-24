Dragon Lee Reveals WWE Goals For The Main Roster

WWE star Dragon Lee appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including his goals for the main roster.

Lee said, “I would like to be Intercontinental champion; that’s my goal. I want to be a champion. Something that I would love to do is be tag team champion with Rey Mysterio. I hope we can have an opportunity, because I feel like I have a great connection with Rey, and I think we can do so good as a team. That’s what I think, and you know, another chance at the Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania—that’s the dream. Now I know how that feels, and nobody can tell me how it feels. I feel so great, and I want to have that experience again. It’s great, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)