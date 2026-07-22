AEW Dynamite Results – July 22, 2026

AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

TNT Championship

Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin

Excalibur welcomes us to a Wednesday night, per usual, as we settle inside The Pinnacle. Darby Allin makes his way to the ring, as we’re starting off hot with a big singles match. TNT Champion Kevin Knight comes out next. He is hesitant near ringside, and for good reason, as Allin dives through the ropes and splashes onto him.

The action continues at ringside before the match even officially begins, as Allin throws Knight over the barricade and he begins hitting him with big shots. Darby clotheslines Knight over the barricade and back into the ringside area.

From there, Darby places Knight on the barricade and Darby climbs the top rope. He stands on the top rope and he lands a splash onto Knight. Darby throws Knight into the ring. With that said, the bell rings and we are now officially underway with this one.

With the match now officially in progress, we see the tables quickly turn as Darby holds his left knee in pain. Knight rolls to the outside. Darby to the outside of the ring and Knight with a rake to the eyes. He pushes Darby off the ramp onto the barricade.

Knight slams Darby face first onto the ring steps. He gets Darby under the ring steps and he catapults Darby face first into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Allin is bleeding near one of his eyes. Knight relentlessly goes to work on it and we see more blood.

Allin fights back with a Code Red off the ropes that buys him some much-needed time. Allin brings Knight up the ropes and rips at his face now while letting out a war cry, which elicits a big pop from “The Music City” crowd in attendance. He hits another Code Red to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. The show returns and we see Knight connect with a back breaker for a two-count. In the next sequence, the referee gets bumped and is on the floor.

Now we see Knight with a right hand onto Allin. Knight grabs the TNT Championship and he gets back into the ring. Knight goes to hit Darby but Darby moves out of the way and Darby hits a Scorpion Death Drop. Allin heads up the ropes.

Knight stops him, blasts him with the title belt and hangs Allin upside down He hits a coast-to-cast and follows up with a UFO Splash for the win to retain. After the match, as Knight is celebrating his record-adding 10th TNT title defense, Kyle Fletcher’s theme hits. He comes out and Kazuchika Okada does as well. We head to a break.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Kevin Knight

Kyle Fletcher & Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King & Bandido

We’re all-action tonight thus far, as we go straight from one match to another, with the show returning to tag-team action coming up now. It will be Fletcher and Okada from The Don Callis Family squaring off against former tag-team champions Brodido – Brody King and Bandido.

Not so fast. Despite the commentators sending us into the break hyping the aforementioned tag-team tilt, instead we return to an enormously filled ring, with Renee Paquette standing by with the entire Don Callis Family, which has become quite the swollen faction in recent weeks.

Paquette interviews all of the Don Callis Family members scheduled for title tilts at AEW Redemption this coming weekend in Montreal. This leads to Knight gloating about getting his title without help from The Don Callis Family. Fletcher then speaks up.

He says he’s gonna insist no Don Callis Family members will be allowed at ringside at Redemption during his title defense. He says he doesn’t want them for his upcoming tag bout either. Fletcher and Knight shove each other. The theme for Brodido hits and the crowd erupts as Brody King and Bandido come out.

The ring clears, with everyone heading to the back per Fletcher’s request, except Callis, who joins Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on commentary for this match. The bell sounds and it will be Fletcher and Bandido kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset.

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