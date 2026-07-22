Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (7/22/2026): Nashville, TN.

By
Matt Boone
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

The road to AEW All In: London continues tonight in “The Music City.”

AEW Dynamite is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Advertised for the July 22 episode are the following matches and appearances:

    * TNT Title: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin
    * Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Hechicero, & Jake Doyle
    * Jay White vs. Clark Connors
    * AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (No DQ)
    * Thekla and Willow Nightingale face-to-face

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.

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