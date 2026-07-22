AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (7/22/2026): Nashville, TN.

The road to AEW All In: London continues tonight in “The Music City.”

AEW Dynamite is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Advertised for the July 22 episode are the following matches and appearances:

* TNT Title: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Hechicero, & Jake Doyle

* Jay White vs. Clark Connors

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (No DQ)

* Thekla and Willow Nightingale face-to-face

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.