AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (7/22/2026): Nashville, TN.

The road to AEW All In: London continues tonight in “The Music City.”
AEW Dynamite is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.
Advertised for the July 22 episode are the following matches and appearances:
- * TNT Title: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Hechicero, & Jake Doyle
* Jay White vs. Clark Connors
* AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (No DQ)
* Thekla and Willow Nightingale face-to-face
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.