Update On Max Caster’s AEW Future

AEW star Max Caster last appeared for the company on the December 17, 2025, episode of AEW Dynamite, where he participated in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The event was won by Bandido and Ricochet, and Caster has not been seen on television since.

According to the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Caster is still under contract with AEW; however, he has not been backstage “much, if at all,” recently and is not part of any current creative plans. Caster’s last storyline involved him reuniting with Anthony Bowens in The Acclaimed, but that storyline has since fizzled out, and Bowens is now associated with The Opps.

There is currently no information on when, or if, Caster will return to AEW TV, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Caster, a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and AEW World Trios Champion, is regularly competing on the independent circuit in the Northeastern United States. Most recently, he wrestled at Wrestling Open RI on July 6, where he faced Bobby Orlando in a singles match.