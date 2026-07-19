Update On Bryan Danielson’s AEW Status

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed Bryan Danielson’s recent absence from the commentary desk, explaining that the wrestling legend is focusing on his health and spending time with his family.

Speaking during a charity livestream on Fightful Overbooked, Khan said Danielson remains an important part of AEW but emphasized that recovering from years of wear and tear takes priority over regular travel.

“Bryan’s beat up, and I’ve been giving him time to rest and recover. I would love to have Bryan out there all the time, but he’s been home with his family, and he’s doing very well. But it’s a lot for Bryan being on the road. A lot of the value of Bryan stepping away from the ring and resting is him being home with his family, recovering, and trying to be off the road. So, I’ve been trying to take the pressure of the road off Bryan.”

Khan went on to explain that even non-wrestling duties can be physically challenging for Danielson because of the injuries he has accumulated throughout his career. “When he’s able to travel more and be pain-free, I think it’ll be great. I also think even just sitting in the chair and moving his head around while watching the monitor and stuff is hard. It’s harder than people understand with the injuries he’s had.”

The AEW President also reflected on the physical toll Danielson has endured during his decades in professional wrestling and praised his contributions to the company. “People don’t realize the toll that this business and this sport have taken on this man. He’s done so much for all of us, so it means the world to have him be part of this family. But that also means he’s done everything he can in the ring for AEW at this point, and I don’t need to drag him out and beat him up every week even more when he’s hurting.”

Danielson has remained away from AEW television in recent weeks, with Khan making it clear that the company is prioritizing the former AEW World Champion’s long-term health over having him appear regularly on the road.