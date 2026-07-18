Backstage Update On AEW Redemption Plans

AEW announced three matches for the inaugural Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) during Dynamite this past Wednesday, bringing the total number of announced matches to five. The card for AEW Redemption has been taking shape over the past week.

According to Fightful Select, some plans for the show were kept “close to the vest” until Wednesday, when the three matches were revealed. The announced matches include Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship, Kyle Fletcher vs. Bandido for the AEW International Championship, and Mark Davis vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship. Additionally, Chris Jericho will be adopting his “Painmaker” persona for his match against Tommaso Ciampa.

The report also noted that the TNT Champion receiving a World Championship Match around this time of year has been planned for “quite some time.” Earlier this week, it was discussed that Knight is being considered for an advanced push within the company, which includes not only the World Title shot but also potential feuds with other “world-level talent.” Importantly, the match between Davis and El Idolo was set up on AEW Dynamite the week before, with El Idolo earning his shot after defeating Jake Doyle on this week’s show.

Fans can expect additional matches to be announced in the coming days for the show, scheduled to take place on July 26th at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. It will air live on pay-per-view.