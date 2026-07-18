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AEW Grand Slam: Mexico Surpasses 5,500 Tickets Distributed

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026
AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold its annual television special, Grand Slam: Mexico, at the iconic Arena Mexico in Mexico City on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to WrestleTix, as reported by the Wrestling Observer, AEW has sold a total of 5,539 tickets so far, which is an increase of 76 since last week’s update. The cheapest ticket costs $34.50. While the lower level of the arena seats 6,071, WrestleTix noted that a complete attendance estimate is currently unavailable because the balcony and stands are not visible or countable on the current seating map. The arena has a total capacity of 16,500.

Last year’s Grand Slam: Mexico event drew 13,000 fans and was headlined by a 10-man tag team match featuring The Death Riders and The Young Bucks versus The Opps, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland. AEW has yet to announce any matches for the August 5 event.

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