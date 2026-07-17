Dustin Rhodes Says He’s Not Done Chasing A World Championship

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has provided fans with an encouraging update as he continues recovering from surgery, while making it clear that his goals inside the ring remain unchanged.

Rhodes was written off television during the July 31, 2025 episode of AEW Collision, where he lost the TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Street Fight. Following the match, Rhodes revealed that he would require surgery.

Now, in a heartfelt post on Instagram, the wrestling legend reflected on his career, thanked fans for their continued support, and vowed that his journey is far from over.

“Want yall to know, I never want you to forget my body of work. I have given so much passion, love, blood(lots), sweat and tons of tears, all for the love of #prowrestling. And again, thank you all for standing by me as well as the new fans, ty. Very soon, i will be back for my ‘One Last Ride,’ which has gone for 7 yrs lol.

I promise to continue my in ring work to be as hard as ever. Knowing that my legacy is in tact, I feel I still have plenty to prove.

My number 1 goal when, I started this journey, wast be a World Champion. I don’t think its too late for me, because I am damn good at what I do and will continue to strive for that. Do you think its in me to be world champ? I DO!

Love you all and stay tuned for the Dustin Rhodes you all love.”

Despite an illustrious career spanning decades, Rhodes revealed that becoming a world champion remains the one accomplishment he is still determined to achieve. While he did not provide a timetable for his return, the veteran made it clear that he intends to come back for what he jokingly referred to as his “One Last Ride”—a farewell run that, as he noted, has already lasted seven years.

Rhodes’ message was met with widespread support from fans, who continue to rally behind one of professional wrestling’s most respected veterans as he works toward another return to the ring.