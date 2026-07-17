Report: Sami Callihan Working Backstage For AEW

According to BodySlam.net, former TNA World Champion and backstage producer Sami Callihan has been working behind the scenes at recent AEW events. The report indicates that Callihan began his role as a producer for AEW during the Beach Break edition of Dynamite earlier this month.

Additionally, Callihan worked the live edition of AEW Collision last Saturday in Roanoke, Virginia, and he was present at Wednesday’s Dynamite in Boston at the MGM Music Hall. It is expected that he will also be involved in Thursday’s Collision TV taping at the same venue.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Callihan is believed to be working with AEW without a contract. He previously left his behind-the-scenes position with TNA Wrestling last month. Callihan retired from in-ring competition last year after losing to Mike Santana in a Street Fight at TNA Emergence.

He also disclosed that he was fired by TNA Wrestling, having initially expected to be offered a creative role with the company before his termination.