Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, July 22nd, 2026, through Saturday, September 26th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

You can check out the list of events below:

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Nashville, Tennessee) on July 22nd – 1,245 tickets sold.

* AEW Redemption (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) on July 26th – 5,560 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Detroit, Michigan) on July 29th – 2,471 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Detroit, Michigan) on July 30th – 957 tickets sold.

* AEW Grand Slam: Mexico (Mexico City) on August 5th – 5,463 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Colorado Springs, Colorado) on August 8th – 897 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Baltimore, Maryland) on August 19th – 1,924 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Reading, Pennsylvania) on August 22nd – 1,408 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Glasgow, Scotland) on August 28th – 3,839 tickets sold.

* AEW All In: London (London, England) on August 30th – 31,226 tickets sold.

* AEW All Out (Chicago, Illinois) on September 26th – 4,165 tickets sold.