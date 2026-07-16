Reason For WWE’s Delayed PLE Announcements Revealed

WWE announced the location for its 2026 Survivor Series premium live event (PLE) on Monday, after considering several possible venues, including international locations and Boston. However, talks for Boston ultimately fell through. As of now, WWE has not revealed the location for the 2027 Royal Rumble PLE, which is unusual, as they typically announce both the date and location by this time of year.

In response to a fan question in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp noted that the delays in announcing locations are intentional. The report indicated that WWE is taking this approach to maximize site fees from cities, a strategy the company has acknowledged in earnings calls as a focus for revenue generation.

Negotiating to host a show in a particular city involves many considerations, with financial aspects being crucial. Sapp mentioned that key factors include whether the city will cover venue fees, whether it will offer WWE additional payments to host the event, and whether any tax breaks will be involved.

The 2026 Survivor Series is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28th, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.