Huge Championship Match Scheduled For Tonight’s WWE Summer Tour Live Event

The PPL Center has announced that Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will defend his title against GUNTHER at tonight’s non-televised WWE Summer Tour live event at the venue.

The announcement reads, “BREAKING NEWS…CM Punk will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against GUNTHER in the main event THIS Thursday night at PPL Center!”

Punk won the title last week on Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, by defeating Sami Zayn. This victory allowed him to regain the championship. Punk and GUNTHER have faced each other only once before, at WWE SummerSlam almost a year ago, where Punk defeated GUNTHER to win the World Heavyweight Title. However, after that match, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Punk and reclaimed the title.

Tonight’s WWE Summer Tour live event is taking place at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.