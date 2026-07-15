Sheamus Shares Training Update After Leaving WWE

Sheamus is embracing the next chapter of his career following his departure from WWE, and he’s doing so under his real name.

Just days after officially confirming his exit from the company, the former four-time world champion shared a series of workout photos on X, including a double biceps pose, while introducing the identity he plans to carry moving forward.

“It’s just S. Farrelly… nothing more, nothing less,” he wrote.

The post follows several changes to his social media presence. Sheamus, whose real name is Stephen Farrelly, has updated his handles to @SFarrellyPro and removed WWE references from his profiles. Before that, he bid farewell to the company on July 10 with a message ending in “slán mo WWE chairde,” which translates from Irish as “goodbye, my WWE friends.” Around the same time, WWE moved him to the company’s Alumni section.

According to Fightful Select, Farrelly opted to leave WWE after declining a restructured contract offer. One WWE source reportedly stated that the new deal included reduced pay, which Farrelly viewed as an insult considering his contributions to the company over nearly two decades. Because his contract expired rather than being terminated, he is not expected to be subject to WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete clause.

The recent training photos continue a pattern established before his departure became public. Farrelly had regularly posted workout updates while working toward an in-ring return following shoulder surgery in December, including after visiting the WWE Performance Center in early June.

His final WWE match took place on the November 17, 2025 episode of Raw, where he teamed with John Cena and Rey Mysterio to defeat Dominik Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and JD McDonagh.

Farrelly leaves WWE as one of the most accomplished Superstars of his generation. During his nearly 20-year run, he captured the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship, both Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, won the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and King of the Ring, and established himself as one of the company’s most decorated performers.

The only major accolade that eluded him was the Intercontinental Championship, leaving him just one title short of completing WWE’s Grand Slam.

As for what’s next, Farrelly has yet to announce his future plans. While speculation continues to link him with several promotions, he has not signed with a new company and has only confirmed one thing so far—he’ll be moving forward simply as S. Farrelly.