CM Punk Says There Are Only ‘Three True Bookers’ Left In Wrestling

Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk recently appeared on an episode of “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon.

During the episode, he discussed various topics, including his belief that only three true bookers remain in the world.

Punk reflected on how, in the past, bookers had the freedom to do whatever they wanted. He pointed out that this is no longer the case, as modern bookers must navigate a room full of writers and deal with board members. He humorously stated that he does not envy Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s role as Chief Content Officer.

Punk said, “Man, TV time is an expensive commodity. I think taking chances, you know, it’s funny because historically throughout wrestling, I think wrestling bookers… There’s maybe like three bookers left on planet Earth. You know what I mean? It’s not just, ‘I’m the owner and the booker, and this is my territory.’ Historically, bookers would just kind of do what they liked. They would produce and tell guys to wrestle, and they would come up with storylines, just sh*t they liked. Jerry Jarrett booked what he liked in Memphis. Don Owen in Portland, he booked what he liked. Vince (McMahon) booked what he liked, and sometimes it was great, and sometimes just he liked it. But now I think there’s so many people in the room, and there’s so many writers, and there’s Board members and all this stuff. I tell your husband all the time, ‘I don’t envy your position whatsoever. Because if it’s good, it wasn’t your idea, and if it s**ks, it’s all your f***ing fault.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)