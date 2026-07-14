Layla Diggs Injured, Pulled From WWE NXT Title Match

WWE NXT star Layla Diggs was set to compete against ZARIA for the NXT Women’s North American Championship in tonight’s episode of NXT TV, following her victory in a #1 Contenders Match last week.

However, NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced in a video on his Twitter account that Diggs has been pulled from the match due to an injury she sustained this past Saturday during an NXT live event in Sebring, Florida. Stone confirmed that Diggs’ opportunity to challenge ZARIA for the North American Title will not take place on Tuesday. He also assured the NXT Universe that they will still receive a Women’s North American Championship match, as he is currently working on finding a replacement competitor.

Stone said, “NXT General Manager Robert Stone here to deliver the unfortunate news that this past Saturday in Sebring, Florida at an NXT live event, Layla Diggs got injured. Therefore, her championship opportunity against Zaria for the North American Title isn’t able to happen this Tuesday. However, I promised the NXT Universe a North American Championship match. And a North American Championship match they will get. I’m currently working on a replacement as we speak.”

There is no update on how long Diggs will be sidelined, but more information will be shared as it becomes available. WWE NXT airs live later tonight on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.