CM Punk Says He Feels Better Than Ever Amid WWE Retirement Talk

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk, known as “The Best In The World,” appeared in a company video discussing his title win and how it makes him feel.

Punk said, “The only way to really kind of explain it is like, I feel alive. This is why human beings do stupid things; this is why we ride roller coasters, this is why we bungee jump, skydive, do all that kind of stuff. Like, I live for moments like this. I feel alive.”

On making his return after taking some time off:

“I just took some time away after a big loss at WrestleMania and just spent some time with my wife. And it’s a beautiful thing, to be able to have the currency with the audience to be able to kinda come right back and pick up where we left off. Like I said, I don’t believe in luck, I’m not religious; I’m just fortunate. But it’s also because I pay the price every day. I will pay that price until the wallet’s empty.”

On how he’s still competing while many of his peers have retired:

“Every situation is different and like I said, history doesn’t repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme. It’s a testament to a guy like Sami Zayn, that you mentioned — prior to this, the opponent was John Cena. We watched Cena retire; we watched AJ Styles retire. It’s almost — I feel like sometimes, everybody’s now looking at me. Like, ‘Oh, when are you going to retire?’ But guys like me and Sami, who came up the same way and started on the indies and were told ‘No,’ and said, ‘Watch this.’ We were told, ‘You’ll never it make it here,’ made it here. We were told, ‘Well, you’re never going to be anything,’ became something. Then told, ‘You’re never going to be champion,’ became champion. That says a lot, not just for me but for him. You’d have to ask him, I’m not putting words in his mouth, but I think he would agree that it’s about — we’re in a foxhole to some extent. And it’s about the guy next to you and it’s about the kids coming up. And I am at the point where I’m watching my contemporaries retire, and it almost keeps me motivated to say, ‘Well, you know what, I’m still here.’ And I feel like I’m operating on that high level. I feel like I’ve never been better. Why would I step away? People talk about it, but it brings it back to, people like to talk about CM Punk. Because CM Punk is money, and that’s a fact. CM Punk is the champion of the universe now, apparently. That’s a fact.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)